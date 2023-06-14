Macks' magical run ends in state semifinals

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - Pecatonica scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and held on for a 7-6 win over McDonell Central late Tuesday night in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals.
The Vikings advance to face Ithaca Thursday morning in the championship game.
McDonell finishes its season 9-11, with five of those wins coming in the postseason.
Head coach Jerry Smith, in his first season with the team, said after the game he will be moving on as he transitions to become a principal at a new school.