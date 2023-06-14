 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macks' magical run ends in state semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
061323 Pecatonica McDonell Central d4 semifinals baseball

GRAND CHUTE (WQOW) - Pecatonica scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and held on for a 7-6 win over McDonell Central late Tuesday night in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals.

The Vikings advance to face Ithaca Thursday morning in the championship game.

McDonell finishes its season 9-11, with five of those wins coming in the postseason.

Box score

Head coach Jerry Smith, in his first season with the team, said after the game he will be moving on as he transitions to become a principal at a new school.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you