 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macks show energy in first practice of 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
080823 McDonell Central first practice

The Macks, as well as other 8-player football teams, opened their 2023 seasons on Tuesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Mark Maloney and McDonell Central football found success early and often last season, producing a conference championship and a playoff appearance.

Tuesday, the Macks held their first practice of the 2023 season, one the program hopes produces a deeper playoff run.

Maloney was impressed with the energy his team showed Tuesday. McDonell Central returns a number of starters despite only having two seniors on the roster.

McDonell will scrimmage in Clayton on Friday, August 18, before opening the season at home against Greenwood on August 25.

Learn more about the Macks and other area teams during WQOW's 'Countdown to Kickoff' special on Wednesday, August 16

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you