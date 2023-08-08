Macks show energy in first practice of 2023

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Mark Maloney and McDonell Central football found success early and often last season, producing a conference championship and a playoff appearance.
Tuesday, the Macks held their first practice of the 2023 season, one the program hopes produces a deeper playoff run.
Maloney was impressed with the energy his team showed Tuesday. McDonell Central returns a number of starters despite only having two seniors on the roster.
McDonell will scrimmage in Clayton on Friday, August 18, before opening the season at home against Greenwood on August 25.
Learn more about the Macks and other area teams during WQOW's 'Countdown to Kickoff' special on Wednesday, August 16