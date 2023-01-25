Mason Stoik commits to UW-Stout basketball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial senior Mason Stoik is taking his basketball talents to Menomonie.
I’m excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at UW Stout! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me get here!🔵⚪️ @OldAbesBB @WIPlaymakers @Playmakers2023 @Chadbr3 @JamesLake11 @stout_mbb pic.twitter.com/o8V17Vbscn— Mason Stoik (@MasonStoik) January 25, 2023
The Old Abes sharp shooter announced on social media Wednesday that he plans to join the University of Wisconsin-Stout men's basketball program.
Stoik has helped Memorial to a 13-3 start this season. His 526 points scored currenlty ranks 52nd in program history.
On this big commitment announcement day for @MasonStoik we would like to point out that he has qualified for the career scoring list for the @OldAbesBB . With 526 points and counting, he has passed alums:…— EC Memorial BB (@OldAbesBB) January 25, 2023