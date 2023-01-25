 Skip to main content
Mason Stoik commits to UW-Stout basketball

The Eau Claire Memorial senior announced his college plans Wednesday.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial senior Mason Stoik is taking his basketball talents to Menomonie.

The Old Abes sharp shooter announced on social media Wednesday that he plans to join the University of Wisconsin-Stout men's basketball program.

Stoik has helped Memorial to a 13-3 start this season. His 526 points scored currenlty ranks 52nd in program history.

