 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McDonell baseball surges to state

  • Updated
  • 0
060623 McDonell Central baseball wins sectional title

The Macks beat Washburn and defending D4 champion Regis Tuesday to advance to the state baseball tournament for the first time since 2014.

WEBSTER (WQOW) - McDonell Central is playing its best baseball at the right time.

The Macks surged to their first state tournament Tuesday with wins over defending champion Eau Claire Regis, 3-2, and Washburn, 11-2, at Webster High School. McDonell will play in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals next Tuesday, June 13, at Fox Cities Stadium.

Find more state tournament information here

McDonell, which entered the postseason as a #6 seed, earned playoff victories over Gilman, Owen-Withee, Glenwood City in regionals.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you