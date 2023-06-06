McDonell baseball surges to state

WEBSTER (WQOW) - McDonell Central is playing its best baseball at the right time.
The Macks surged to their first state tournament Tuesday with wins over defending champion Eau Claire Regis, 3-2, and Washburn, 11-2, at Webster High School. McDonell will play in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 4 semifinals next Tuesday, June 13, at Fox Cities Stadium.
Find more state tournament information here
McDonell, which entered the postseason as a #6 seed, earned playoff victories over Gilman, Owen-Withee, Glenwood City in regionals.