McDonell rallies to beat top-ranked Thorp, other Friday football scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Mcdonell

(WQOW) - Ninth-ranked McDonell Central pulled off a great comeback to beat number-one ranked Thorp 30-20.

Friday's High School Football scores

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 14 - recap here

Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8

Menomonie 42, Superior 7

New Richmond 28, River Falls 21

Coulee Conference

Altoona 30, Black River Falls 28 (OT)

Cloverbelt Conference

Neillsville/Granton 28, Durand-Arkansaw 6

Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 14 - Crowd 'Cast here

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Pepin/Alma 54, Eleva-Strum 14

Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 14

Whitehall 47, Augusta 6

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 46, Colfax 12

Turtle Lake 27, Cadott 12

Clear Lake 27, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 22

Heart O' North Conference

Northwestern 52, Spooner 6

Cameron 48, Barron 10

Cumberland 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 16

Bloomer 20, Saint Croix Falls 18 

Lakeland Conference

Abbotsford 40, Ladysmith 27

Middle Border Conference

Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20

Ellsworth 36, Amery 20

Prescott 22, Osceola 13

Rice Lake 38, St. Croix Central 20

8-Player Scores

Athens 30, Lake Holcombe 0

Gilman 50, Bruce 12

Owen-Withee 20, Prairie Farm 18

McDonell Central 30, Thorp 20

Lincoln 74, Cornell 0

Montello 34, Flambeau 16

