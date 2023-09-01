McDonell rallies to beat top-ranked Thorp, other Friday football scores

(WQOW) - Ninth-ranked McDonell Central pulled off a great comeback to beat number-one ranked Thorp 30-20.
Friday's High School Football scores
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 14 - recap here
Hudson 13, Chippewa Falls 8
Menomonie 42, Superior 7
New Richmond 28, River Falls 21
Coulee Conference
Altoona 30, Black River Falls 28 (OT)
Cloverbelt Conference
Neillsville/Granton 28, Durand-Arkansaw 6
Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 14 - Crowd 'Cast here
Dairyland Conference
Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Pepin/Alma 54, Eleva-Strum 14
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 14
Whitehall 47, Augusta 6
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 46, Colfax 12
Turtle Lake 27, Cadott 12
Clear Lake 27, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 22
Heart O' North Conference
Northwestern 52, Spooner 6
Cameron 48, Barron 10
Cumberland 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 16
Bloomer 20, Saint Croix Falls 18
Lakeland Conference
Abbotsford 40, Ladysmith 27
Middle Border Conference
Baldwin-Woodville 26, Somerset 20
Ellsworth 36, Amery 20
Prescott 22, Osceola 13
Rice Lake 38, St. Croix Central 20
8-Player Scores
Athens 30, Lake Holcombe 0
Gilman 50, Bruce 12
Owen-Withee 20, Prairie Farm 18
McDonell Central 30, Thorp 20
Lincoln 74, Cornell 0
Montello 34, Flambeau 16