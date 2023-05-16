McDonell/Regis 3-peats as Cloverbelt Conference champions

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski led the way with rounds of 1-over par 73 and the McDonell/Regis boys golf team three-peated as Cloverbelt Conference champions Tuesday.
The Saints shot a team score of 307 at Skyline Golf Course to edge Bloomer (328) and Neillsville (357).
McDonell/Regis had the top three performers, with Josh Brickner (79) finishing third. Jack Hernandez (82) tied for fifth and Carter Grill (85) finished 11th.
All five Bloomer players recorded rounds of 82.
Full individual results are available below:
Bauer was named champion medalist for having the best season individually.