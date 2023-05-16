 Skip to main content
McDonell/Regis 3-peats as Cloverbelt Conference champions

  • Updated
  • 0
051623 McDonell/Regis golf wins third straight Cloverbelt Conference championship

The Saints won the conference championship over Bloomer Tuesday at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls.

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Andrew Bauer and Ben Biskupski led the way with rounds of 1-over par 73 and the McDonell/Regis boys golf team three-peated as Cloverbelt Conference champions Tuesday.

The Saints shot a team score of 307 at Skyline Golf Course to edge Bloomer (328) and Neillsville (357).

McDonell/Regis had the top three performers, with Josh Brickner (79) finishing third. Jack Hernandez (82) tied for fifth and Carter Grill (85) finished 11th.

All five Bloomer players recorded rounds of 82.

Full individual results are available below:

051623 Cloverbelt golf results

Bauer was named champion medalist for having the best season individually.

051623 Andrew Bauer with Cloverbelt Conference championship trophy

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

