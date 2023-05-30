McDonell/Regis reaches state with runner-up finish at sectionals

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Saints are finally marching to state.
McDonell/Regis finished second Tuesday at its Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 sectional at Lake Wissota Golf & Events, shooting 306. It's the first time the Saints program has qualified for state after narrowly missing out the last two years.
Amery won the sectional title with a score of 302. Bloomer was third (324), followed by Medford (325) and Saint Croix Central (331).
Amery's Aaron Mork earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 71. Saint Croix Central's Nicholas Mueller finished one stroke behind in second to advance as an individual along with Somerset's August Lang and Medford's Connor Lingen.
Three Saints finished in the top ten, led by senior Andrew Bauer, who finished third with a 73.