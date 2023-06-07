McDonell's defense keeps improving

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Every drill in practice is done with purpose and with intensity.
The attention to detail is one of the reasons why McDonell Central's softball team is state bound for the first time since 2018.
The Macks played error-free softball during the sectional tournament, and did not allow a run in three of their four postseason wins.
McDonell will pace Pacelli Thursday evening at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The teams met earlier this season with Pacelli winning convincingly, but McDonell Central did not throw its top pitcher.
Thursday's game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Tune in to WQOW during the 6 PM Report and 10 PM Report for updates.