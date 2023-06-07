 Skip to main content
McDonell's defense keeps improving

  • Updated
  • 0
060523 McDonell Central softball practice

The Lady Macks have played error-free softball for most of the playoffs, giving everyone more confidence.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Every drill in practice is done with purpose and with intensity.

The attention to detail is one of the reasons why McDonell Central's softball team is state bound for the first time since 2018.

The Macks played error-free softball during the sectional tournament, and did not allow a run in three of their four postseason wins.

McDonell will pace Pacelli Thursday evening at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The teams met earlier this season with Pacelli winning convincingly, but McDonell Central did not throw its top pitcher.

Thursday's game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tune in to WQOW during the 6 PM Report and 10 PM Report for updates.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

