Memorial baseball earns walk-off win, other Friday scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school baseball
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 9, La Crosse Central 8 - first game of doubleheader; Abes trailed 8-1; first win for Kyle Kaufman as Abes head coach
Eau Claire North 13, DC Everest 8
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 3, Stanley-Boyd 1
High school softball
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 4, Stanley-Boyd 0
Cadott 24, Spencer 0 (4 innings)
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 12, Melrose-Mindoro 2 (6 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 13, Lincoln 3 (5 innings)
Nonconference
Bloomer 7, Onalaska 1
Byron 5, Bloomer 3
Regis 11, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 1 (5 innings)
Boys high school tennis
La Crosse Aquinas 4, New Richmond 3
WIAC softball
UW-River Falls 10, UW-Stout 1 - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-River Falls 5, UW-Stout 2 - game 2 of doubleheader
UW-Oshkosh 3, UW-Eau Claire 2 - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-Oshkosh 2, UW-Eau Claire 0 - game 2 of doubleheader
WIAC baseball
UW-Eau Claire 21, UW-Platteville 13 - game 1 of doubleheader