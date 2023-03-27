Memorial baseball's new faces meshing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are new faces everywhere in Eau Claire this year when it comes to prep baseball.
It's especially true for Eau Claire Memorial, where only one assistant coach from Dan Roehl's staff remains as Kyle Kaufman takes over the program in 2023.
Add in a young roster, and it's apparent the Old Abes will spend the early part of the season learning about each other.
Senior Roman Trapani said that so far, everyone is meshing well together and young players are ready and willing to step up into larger rolls.
Program numbers are high. Kaufman said competition has been intense as players look to secure playing time.
Memorial's first game is scheduled for April 6 at Lakeville North High School in Minnesota.