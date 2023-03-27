Memorial golf opens new season with high numbers, expectations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Winning a championship has helped numbers soar within the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes golf program.
Nearly 40 students attended a meeting Monday to mark the first day of practice, conducted by first year head coach Tom Savaloja.
About half of the interested golfers will make the cut.
Memorial will play a challenging schedule in 2023 and will implement more structure to practices under Savaloja.
Memorial's first varsity meet is scheduled for April 10 at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson.