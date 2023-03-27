 Skip to main content
Memorial golf opens new season with high numbers, expectations

032723 Memorial golf first day of practice meeting

First year head coach Tom Savaloja delivers a presentation during the first day of practice at Memorial High School on March 27, 2023.

New Old Abes head coach Tom Savaloja said Monday he has been working on a schedule that will challenge his team in preparation for another run to state.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Winning a championship has helped numbers soar within the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes golf program.

Nearly 40 students attended a meeting Monday to mark the first day of practice, conducted by first year head coach Tom Savaloja.

About half of the interested golfers will make the cut.

New head coach Tom Savaloja is implementing goals and adding more structure to practices this season as the Old Abes look to repeat as state champions.

Memorial will play a challenging schedule in 2023 and will implement more structure to practices under Savaloja.

Memorial's first varsity meet is scheduled for April 10 at Troy Burne Golf Club in Hudson.

