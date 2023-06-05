 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Memorial golf sits 2nd after opening day of state golf meet

052323 WIAA D1 golf regional Wild Ridge Eau Claire

KOHLER (WQOW) - Parker Etzel is tied for the individual lead and the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team is second as a team after the first day of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

Etzel and Kimberly's Aiden Cudney both recorded rounds of 3-under par 69 Monday at Blackwolf Run's Meadow Valleys course.

Memorial was 16-over par as a team, eight strokes behind Sheboygan North.

In Division 2, McDonell/Regis is currently fifth as it plays its first round. Amery is currently seventh in the team standings.

In Division 3, Neillsville is currently fifth in the team standings as it plays its opening round. Glenwood City is currently seventh.

Find results from all three divisions here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

