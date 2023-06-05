Memorial golf sits 2nd after opening day of state golf meet

KOHLER (WQOW) - Parker Etzel is tied for the individual lead and the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team is second as a team after the first day of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.
Etzel and Kimberly's Aiden Cudney both recorded rounds of 3-under par 69 Monday at Blackwolf Run's Meadow Valleys course.
Memorial was 16-over par as a team, eight strokes behind Sheboygan North.
In Division 2, McDonell/Regis is currently fifth as it plays its first round. Amery is currently seventh in the team standings.
In Division 3, Neillsville is currently fifth in the team standings as it plays its opening round. Glenwood City is currently seventh.