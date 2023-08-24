Memorial, North, Regis tennis teams win, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
Girls high school tennis
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0
Eau Claire North 6, New Richmond 1
Hudson 6, Chippewa Falls 1
Nonconference
Regis 5, Ellsworth 2
Boys high school soccer
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 1, La Crosse Logan 1 - Solberg (ECN): goal; Scemmel (ECN): 5 saves; Epps (ECN): 4 saves
La Crosse Aquinas 8, Regis/McDonell 0
Girls high school volleyball
Nonconference - Great River Sprawl, Onalaska
Fall Creek 2, Northwestern 0
Fall Creek 2, Bangor 0
Fall Creek 2, Arcadia 1
Fall Creek 2, Green Bay Preble - Crickets win Silver Bracket, now 6-2 on season
Arcadia 2, Northwestern 1