Memorial, North, Regis tennis teams win, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
082423 River Falls Memorial tennis

Learn more about the Ramblers, Huskies and Old Abes after they earned wins at home on Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

Girls high school tennis

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0

Eau Claire North 6, New Richmond 1

Hudson 6, Chippewa Falls 1

Nonconference

Regis 5, Ellsworth 2

The Huskies played to a 1-1 draw while the Saints were stopped 8-0 on Thursday

Boys high school soccer

Nonconference

Eau Claire North 1, La Crosse Logan 1 - Solberg (ECN): goal; Scemmel (ECN): 5 saves; Epps (ECN): 4 saves

La Crosse Aquinas 8, Regis/McDonell 0

Girls high school volleyball

Nonconference - Great River Sprawl, Onalaska

Fall Creek 2, Northwestern 0

Fall Creek 2, Bangor 0

Fall Creek 2, Arcadia 1

Fall Creek 2, Green Bay Preble - Crickets win Silver Bracket, now 6-2 on season

Arcadia 2, Northwestern 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

