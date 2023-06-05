Memorial prepares for 25th WIAA team state tennis tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's become tradition that Eau Claire Memorial tennis players visit Madison in back-to-back weeks each spring.
The Old Abes are preparing for their 25th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association team tennis state tournament, the most of any school in the state.
Memorial will meet Notre Dame Academy Friday afternoon in the Division 1 quarterfinals at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.
Memorial defeated NDA 4-3 last month, but the Tritons have changed their lineup for Friday's quarterfinals.