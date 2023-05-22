Memorial, Regis advance all flights to tennis sectionals

(WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire Regis had near-perfect days to open the prep tennis postseason.
The Old Abes and Ramblers each advanced all seven flights from their Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association subsectional tournaments Monday.
Memorial scored 24 points at its tournament at Menard Tennis Center.
Regis scored 22 points at its tournament in Minocqua. Altoona was second with 16 points.
Menard Tennis Center will host sectional tournaments on Wednesday (D1) and Thursday (D2).