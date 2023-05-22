 Skip to main content
Memorial, Regis advance all flights to tennis sectionals

  • Updated
The Old Abes advanced all seven flights at Monday's subsectional tournament to Wednesday's sectional tournament in Eau Claire.

(WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire Regis had near-perfect days to open the prep tennis postseason.

The Old Abes and Ramblers each advanced all seven flights from their Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association subsectional tournaments Monday.

Memorial scored 24 points at its tournament at Menard Tennis Center.

Regis scored 22 points at its tournament in Minocqua. Altoona was second with 16 points.

Menard Tennis Center will host sectional tournaments on Wednesday (D1) and Thursday (D2).

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

