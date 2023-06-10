Memorial tennis swept by Middleton in state semifinals

MADISON (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial boys tennis saw its season end Saturday in a 7-0 state semifinals loss to Middleton.
The top-seeded Cardinals won every flight in straight sets to advance to Saturday afternoon's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 championship against Marquette University.
The Abes finish their season 19-5 after beating Notre Dame Academy in Friday's quarterfinals.
"The effort was there, execution wasn't always there. Part of that is because they are so strong," Memorial head coach Jim Litscher said. "To finish in the final four is really good for us. It's just a fantastic group of guys."