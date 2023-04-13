Memorial tennis tops Menomonie, other Thursday prep scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
River Falls 10, Eau Claire Memorial 2 - Wildcats scored 6 runs in 7th inning
Eau Claire North 19, New Richmond 7 (5 innings) -1st win for Jordan Fish as North head coach
Chippewa Falls 11, Hudson 10
Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 0 - game 1 of doubleheader
Menomonie 6, Rice Lake 5 - game 2 of doubleheader; Mustangs' first conference win since 2019
Cloverbelt Conference
Neillsville 14, Owen-Withee 3 (5 innings)
Dairyland Conference
Independence/Gilmanton 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 3
Eleva-Strum 13, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3 (5 innings)
Whitehall 11, Alma/Pepin 4
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 20, Colfax 6 (5 innings)
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 12, Ellsworth 4 - Rails now 4-1
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 15, Menomonie 0
Chippewa Falls 12, Menomonie 3
Rice Lake 7, Eau Claire Memorial 6 - game 1 of doubleheader
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Rice Lake 5 - game 2 of doubleheader
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 15, Cadott 1 (5 innings) - Beyer (BLOOM): CG, 10 Ks
McDonell Central 4, Osseo-Fairchild 2
Stanley-Boyd 13, Regis 0 (5 innings)
Fall Creek 7, Thorp 0
Dairyland Conference
Cochrane-Fountain City 16, Independence/Gilmanton 2 (5 innings)
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 10, Eleva-Strum 0 (6 innings)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Colfax 15, Durand-Arkansaw 11
Mondovi 13, Glenwood City 2
Nonconference
Gilman 13, Prairie Farm 1 (5 innings)
Boys high school tennis
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0
New Richmond 7, Chippewa Falls 0
Girls high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 0
Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 1
Rice Lake 6, Superior 1
Middle Border Conference
Somerset 2, Altoona/Fall Creek 1
College baseball
UW-Eau Claire 13, Hamline 2