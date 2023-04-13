 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 700 PM CDT Thursday was 774.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the mid to upper 20s. Sustained winds
of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower
humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The
overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will
still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions
persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.

Memorial tennis tops Menomonie, other Thursday prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0
041323 Menomonie Memorial tennis

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

River Falls 10, Eau Claire Memorial 2 - Wildcats scored 6 runs in 7th inning

Eau Claire North 19, New Richmond 7 (5 innings) -1st win for Jordan Fish as North head coach

Chippewa Falls 11, Hudson 10

Rice Lake 5, Menomonie 0 - game 1 of doubleheader

Menomonie 6, Rice Lake 5 - game 2 of doubleheader; Mustangs' first conference win since 2019

Cloverbelt Conference

Neillsville 14, Owen-Withee 3 (5 innings)

Dairyland Conference

Independence/Gilmanton 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 3

Eleva-Strum 13, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3 (5 innings)

Whitehall 11, Alma/Pepin 4

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 20, Colfax 6 (5 innings)

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 12, Ellsworth 4 - Rails now 4-1

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 15, Menomonie 0

Chippewa Falls 12, Menomonie 3

Rice Lake 7, Eau Claire Memorial 6 - game 1 of doubleheader

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Rice Lake 5 - game 2 of doubleheader

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 15, Cadott 1 (5 innings) - Beyer (BLOOM): CG, 10 Ks

McDonell Central 4, Osseo-Fairchild 2

Stanley-Boyd 13, Regis 0 (5 innings)

Fall Creek 7, Thorp 0

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City 16, Independence/Gilmanton 2 (5 innings)

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 10, Eleva-Strum 0 (6 innings)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Colfax 15, Durand-Arkansaw 11

Mondovi 13, Glenwood City 2

Nonconference

Gilman 13, Prairie Farm 1 (5 innings)

Boys high school tennis

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0

New Richmond 7, Chippewa Falls 0

Girls high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 0

Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 1

Rice Lake 6, Superior 1

Middle Border Conference

Somerset 2, Altoona/Fall Creek 1

College baseball

UW-Eau Claire 13, Hamline 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

