Memorial wins all flights at BRC tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial extended a quarter century of dominance in Big Rivers Conference boys tennis by winning all seven flights at Tuesday's conference tournament.
The Old Abes capped another dominant season with a perfect score at the championship (42). Menomonie, which has also had an excellent season, finished second (23). New Richmond finished third (19), followed by Hudson (18), River Falls (13), Eau Claire North (11) and Chippewa Falls (0).
Memorial was the overall champion this season with 24 points. The Old Abes have won every championship since 1997 and have now won 30 of 33 titles dating back to 1990.
Menomonie finished second this season with 20 points, followed by New Richmond in third with 16 points.