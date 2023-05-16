 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial wins all flights at BRC tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
051623 Memorial tennis celebrates BRC championship

The Old Abes won all seven flights Tuesday at the Big Rivers Conference Tournament to claim their 26th championship since 1997.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial extended a quarter century of dominance in Big Rivers Conference boys tennis by winning all seven flights at Tuesday's conference tournament.

The Old Abes capped another dominant season with a perfect score at the championship (42). Menomonie, which has also had an excellent season, finished second (23). New Richmond finished third (19), followed by Hudson (18), River Falls (13), Eau Claire North (11) and Chippewa Falls (0).

Memorial was the overall champion this season with 24 points. The Old Abes have won every championship since 1997 and have now won 30 of 33 titles dating back to 1990.

Menomonie finished second this season with 20 points, followed by New Richmond in third with 16 points.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you