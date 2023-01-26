Memorial wrestling rallies to shock Chi-Hi, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
Boys high school wrestling
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 39, Chippewa Falls 39 - Memorial wins by criteria (more wins by pin)
Hudson 64, Eau Claire North 11
Rice Lake 58, New Richmond 18
Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe Triangular
Luck Co-op 60, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 24
Unity 60, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 6
Dairyland Conference
Independence/Gilmanton 54, Whitehall 30
Independence/Gilmanton 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 18
Boys high school swimming and diving
Eau Claire Alliance 99, Menomonie 75
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 52
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 74, Stanley-Boyd 53 - Vollrath (FC): 26 points; Hagberg (FC): 14 points; Gustafson (SB): 14 points
Bloomer 47, Regis 45 - Domanyck Schwarzenberger (BLOOM): game-winning 3-pointer
Owen-Withee 69, Greenwood 22
Neillsville 57, Columbus Catholic 42
Colby 85, Gilman 51
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 68, Lincoln 63
Eleva-Strum 57, Gilmanton 51
Whitehall 81, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 56, Colfax 51
Elk Mound 65, Glenwood City 35
Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 38
Heart o' North
Cameron 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62
Ladysmith 89, Spooner 32
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 67, Rice Lake 44
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 43, Osceola 34 - Gunderson (ALT): 12 points; Trippler (ALT): 10 points
Nonconference
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, Spring Valley 47
Blair-Taylor 75, G-E-T 33
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Luther 38
Girls high school gymnastics
Big Rivers Conference - Rice Lake triangular
1. River Falls, 126.075
2. Rice Lake, 118.275
3. Menomonie, 110.575