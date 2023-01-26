 Skip to main content
Memorial wrestling rallies to shock Chi-Hi, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
The Old Abes rallied to beat the Cardinals by criteria Thursday while the Wolfpack lost dual meets to Luck and Unity.

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

Boys high school wrestling

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 39, Chippewa Falls 39 - Memorial wins by criteria (more wins by pin)

Hudson 64, Eau Claire North 11

Rice Lake 58, New Richmond 18

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe Triangular

Luck Co-op 60, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 24

Unity 60, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 6

Dairyland Conference

Independence/Gilmanton 54, Whitehall 30

Independence/Gilmanton 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 18

Boys high school swimming and diving

Eau Claire Alliance 99, Menomonie 75

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 52

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 74, Stanley-Boyd 53 - Vollrath (FC): 26 points; Hagberg (FC): 14 points; Gustafson (SB): 14 points

Bloomer 47, Regis 45 - Domanyck Schwarzenberger (BLOOM): game-winning 3-pointer

Owen-Withee 69, Greenwood 22

Neillsville 57, Columbus Catholic 42

Colby 85, Gilman 51

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 68, Lincoln 63

Eleva-Strum 57, Gilmanton 51

Whitehall 81, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 56, Colfax 51

Elk Mound 65, Glenwood City 35

Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 38

Heart o' North

Cameron 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62

Ladysmith 89, Spooner 32

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie 67, Rice Lake 44

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 43, Osceola 34 - Gunderson (ALT): 12 points; Trippler (ALT): 10 points

Nonconference

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62, Spring Valley 47

Blair-Taylor 75, G-E-T 33

Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Luther 38

Girls high school gymnastics

Big Rivers Conference - Rice Lake triangular

1. River Falls, 126.075

2. Rice Lake, 118.275

3. Menomonie, 110.575

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

