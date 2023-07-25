Menomonie hires Michelle Guyant-Holloway as AD

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Michelle Guyant-Holloway is the next Activities Director at Menomonie High School, the school announced Tuesday.
The School District of the Menomonie Area Board of Education approved the hire Monday night.
Guyant-Holloway, who will start next Tuesday, August 1, spent the last eight years as Athletic Director at Wauwatosa East High School.
She earned District 7 Athletic Director of the Year honors in 2023, and recently served on the board of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Competitive Balance Ad-Hoc Committee.
Guyant-Holloway replaces Perry Myren, who became Eau Claire Memorial High School's Athletic Director earlier this month.