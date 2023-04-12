 Skip to main content
Menomonie holds signing day celebration for 6 seniors

  • Updated
  • 0
041223 Menomonie signing day ceremony

Menomonie seniors Treysen Witt, Ben Bystol and Charlie Morning discuss choosing to continue their athletics careers in college.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - They grew up playing sports together, but on Wednesday, six Menomonie High School seniors were happy to celebrate going their separate ways.

Ben Bystol, Charlie Morning, Cody Kwak, Cole Witucki, Connor Norby and Treysen Witt committed to continuing their athletics careers in college during a signing day ceremony inside the school fieldhouse.

Bystol and Witt will play football and baseball, respectively, for UW-Stout.

"They showed me that they wanted me, they cared," Witt said. "It's home."

After earning 1st Team All-Conference honors in the Big Rivers last season, Morning will take his basketball talents to UW-Superior. Between extra time in the gym and AAU basketball opportunities, Morning made sure he could continue his career. He chose UW-Superior because it feels like home.

Kwak will continue his football career at Saint John's University in Minnesota.

Cole Witucki, who learned Wednesday he owns the school record for tennis victories as part of the Mustangs' #1 doubles team, will continue to play for Lawrence University in Appleton.

Norby will continue his track and field career at NCAA Division II school Winona State University.

