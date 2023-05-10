 Skip to main content
Menomonie's Norby to dive for D1 Binghamton University

  • Updated
051023 Dylan Norby signs with Binghamton University

Dylan Norby smiles for a picture after signing his letter of intent Wednedsay to compete in men's diving at Binghamton University in New York.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Dylan Norby didn't care about the division, he just wanted to find the right program.

For the Menomonie senior, that program is Binghamton University in New York.

Norby signed his letter of intent Wednesday to join the Bearcats' diving program, which competes in NCAA Division 1 as a member of the America East Conference.

Menomonie head swimming and diving coach Kelsey Kuehnhold talks about Dylan Norby's success and commitment to Binghamton University at a signing day ceremony on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Norby, a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association diving champion in 2022 and 2023, seriously considered committing to UW-Eau Claire, but a strong connection between his club diving coach and Binghamton's coach helped lead him to New York.

