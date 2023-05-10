Menomonie's Norby to dive for D1 Binghamton University

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Dylan Norby didn't care about the division, he just wanted to find the right program.
For the Menomonie senior, that program is Binghamton University in New York.
Norby signed his letter of intent Wednesday to join the Bearcats' diving program, which competes in NCAA Division 1 as a member of the America East Conference.
Norby, a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association diving champion in 2022 and 2023, seriously considered committing to UW-Eau Claire, but a strong connection between his club diving coach and Binghamton's coach helped lead him to New York.