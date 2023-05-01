(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
High school baseball
Dairyland Conference
Whitehall 12, Augusta 3
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 14, Spring Valley 4 (6 innings)
Nonconference
Altoona 14, Bloomer 3 (6 innings)
River Falls 9, Baldwin-Woodville 3
High school softball
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand-Arkansaw 14, Glenwood City 2 - game 1 of doubleheader
Durand-Arkansaw 12, Glenwood City 1 - game 2 of doubleheader
Lakeland Conference
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 16, Clear Lake 11
Nonconference
Fall Creek 5, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Osseo-Fairchild 12, Augusta 6
Blair-Taylor 10, G-E-T 1
Boys high school tennis
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 0
Nonconference
Regis 7, Black River Falls 0
WIAC baseball
UW-Stevens Point 8, UW-Eau Claire 3 - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-Stevens Point 7, UW-Eau Claire 4 - game 2 of doubleheader
UW-Whitewater 19, UW-Stout 0 (7 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-Whitewater 15, UW-Stout 5 (7 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader