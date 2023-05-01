 Skip to main content
Monday's local scores

High school baseball

Dairyland Conference

Whitehall 12, Augusta 3

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 14, Spring Valley 4 (6 innings)

Nonconference

Altoona 14, Bloomer 3 (6 innings)

River Falls 9, Baldwin-Woodville 3

High school softball

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand-Arkansaw 14, Glenwood City 2 - game 1 of doubleheader

Durand-Arkansaw 12, Glenwood City 1 - game 2 of doubleheader

Lakeland Conference

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 16, Clear Lake 11

Nonconference

Fall Creek 5, Eau Claire Memorial 2

Osseo-Fairchild 12, Augusta 6

Blair-Taylor 10, G-E-T 1

Boys high school tennis

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 0

Nonconference

Regis 7, Black River Falls 0

WIAC baseball

UW-Stevens Point 8, UW-Eau Claire 3 - game 1 of doubleheader

UW-Stevens Point 7, UW-Eau Claire 4 - game 2 of doubleheader

UW-Whitewater 19, UW-Stout 0 (7 innings) - game 1 of doubleheader

UW-Whitewater 15, UW-Stout 5 (7 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

