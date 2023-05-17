Mondovi celebrates 3 seniors at first signing day ceremony

MONDOVI (WQOW) - There have been many great athletes in Mondovi over the years, but on Wednesday, three were formally recognized for continuing their careers in college.
Emily Nelson, Dawson Rud and Jonah Linse celebrated their commitments to play NCAA Division III sports during a signing day ceremony at Mondovi High School.
Nelson, who ranks near the top of every offensive category in the Buffaloes' softball program, will play softball at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
Rud and Linse, who helped Mondovi football reach the state finals for the first time since 1990 last season, will take their talents to Wartburg College and Concordia University Wisconsin, respectively.