Mondovi falls short in D6 title game

  Updated
Mondovi

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Koehler Kilty ran for three scores and the Stratford Tigers football team defeated the Mondovi Buffaloes 32-14 Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 6 championship.

It's the eighth title for Stratford. Mondovi earns its second runner-up trophy after reaching the finals in 1990.

Stratford scored the first 13 points before Mondovi rallied to lead in the third quarter.

After Jarod Falkner scored on a short rushing touchdown to bring Mondovi within 13-7, he connected with Cade Fremstad for a 36-yard score to put Mondovi in front 14-13.

Kilty scored two of his three touchdowns after that moment, finishing with 192 yards on 35 carries.

Fremstad had four catches for 110 yards and a score. Dawson Rud had 32 yards on 15 attempts for Mondovi.

