Mondovi falls short in D6 title game

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Koehler Kilty ran for three scores and the Stratford Tigers football team defeated the Mondovi Buffaloes 32-14 Thursday afternoon in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 6 championship.
It's the eighth title for Stratford. Mondovi earns its second runner-up trophy after reaching the finals in 1990.
32-14 final. Mondovi comes up just short of the ultimate goal, but still a stellar year and lots of memories from this gritty team. #WIAAFB #WQOWsports pic.twitter.com/2cCLmN9Jxb— Adam Reed (@AdamMichaelReed) November 17, 2022
Stratford scored the first 13 points before Mondovi rallied to lead in the third quarter.
After Jarod Falkner scored on a short rushing touchdown to bring Mondovi within 13-7, he connected with Cade Fremstad for a 36-yard score to put Mondovi in front 14-13.
This is how Mondovi feels about that last drive. They trail 13-7 at the half. Division 6 state title on the line. #WIAAFB #WQOWsports pic.twitter.com/pQlN4Llo5o— Adam Reed (@AdamMichaelReed) November 17, 2022
A very competitive half of football for Mondovi and Stratford. Buffaloes with 110 yards to the Tigers 114. Both teams 2/5 on 3rd down. Less than 4 minutes of separation in TOP. #WIAAFB #WQOWsports— Adam Reed (@AdamMichaelReed) November 17, 2022
Kilty scored two of his three touchdowns after that moment, finishing with 192 yards on 35 carries.
Fremstad had four catches for 110 yards and a score. Dawson Rud had 32 yards on 15 attempts for Mondovi.
Watch WQOW at 5, 6 and 10 for game recaps.