Myren excited to begin new chapter at Eau Claire Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Perry Myren loved his time in Menomonie, but found an opportunity in Eau Claire he couldn't pass up.
The newly-hired athletic director and assistant principal at Eau Claire Memorial High School is getting to know coaches and watching his Old Abes teams begin new seasons this week.
Myren said he wants to increase participation in activities and would like to see Memorial expand upon its facilities.
After four years in Menomonie, Myren took over for Kevin Thompson at Memorial in July. He previously spent four years at Regis High School as a teacher and athletic director.