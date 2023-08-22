 Skip to main content
Myren excited to begin new chapter at Eau Claire Memorial

  • Updated
  • 0
082223 Perry Myren Memorial Athletic Director

Perry Myren talks about his decision to leave Menomonie to become athletic director at Eau Claire Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Perry Myren loved his time in Menomonie, but found an opportunity in Eau Claire he couldn't pass up.

The newly-hired athletic director and assistant principal at Eau Claire Memorial High School is getting to know coaches and watching his Old Abes teams begin new seasons this week.

New Eau Claire Memorial Athletic Director Perry Myren wants to expand facilities and increase participation on campus

Myren said he wants to increase participation in activities and would like to see Memorial expand upon its facilities.

After four years in Menomonie, Myren took over for Kevin Thompson at Memorial in July. He previously spent four years at Regis High School as a teacher and athletic director.

