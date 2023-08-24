New Menomonie AD excited for new adventure, challenge with Mustangs

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It's a new challenge and a new adventure for Michelle Guyant-Holloway in Menomonie.
The former women's basketball coach and accomplished activities director is in her first month leading Menomonie High School activities. As she learns more about the Mustangs, she is still trying to complete her move from the Milwaukee area after last serving as Wauwatosa East for eight years.
Guyant-Holloway said part of the reason she moved was to have a new experience professionally and personally with her family.
Facility improvements and increased participation levels are two of Guyant-Holloway's goals. She also plans to use her professional experience to develop students into better leaders.
Guyant-Holloway earned District 7 Athletic Director of the Year honors in 2023, and recently served on the board of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Competitive Balance Ad-Hoc Committee.
She takes over for Perry Myren, who became Eau Claire Memorial's athletic director in July.