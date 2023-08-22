 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

North, Chi-Hi share excitement as volleyball season begins

082223 North volleyball invitational

The North Huskies and Chippewa Falls Cardinals are programs with different experience levels, but a shared excitement for what could be in store this season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The North Huskies and Chippewa Falls Cardinals are two volleyball teams with vastly different lineups, but a shared excitement.

The teams played their first matches of the new season Tuesday at North's invitational. Chippewa Falls went 3-1 on the day as it looks to build on last year's breakthrough season, which ended at the state tournament.

The Cardinals return six starters from last season.

The Huskies and Cardinals have different levels of experience on their rosters, but have plenty to be excited about

"We have a lot of volleyball players who have played in big matches, so we're excited to see what they can do this year," Cardinals head coach Luke Heidtke said.

North graduated eight seniors from last year's team and has a junior-heavy roster this year. Huskies head coach Anna Fassler said the excitement level produced by her players has been impressive so far.

Both North and Chippewa Falls open Big Rivers Conference play next week.

