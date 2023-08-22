North, Chi-Hi share excitement as volleyball season begins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The North Huskies and Chippewa Falls Cardinals are two volleyball teams with vastly different lineups, but a shared excitement.
The teams played their first matches of the new season Tuesday at North's invitational. Chippewa Falls went 3-1 on the day as it looks to build on last year's breakthrough season, which ended at the state tournament.
The Cardinals return six starters from last season.
"We have a lot of volleyball players who have played in big matches, so we're excited to see what they can do this year," Cardinals head coach Luke Heidtke said.
North graduated eight seniors from last year's team and has a junior-heavy roster this year. Huskies head coach Anna Fassler said the excitement level produced by her players has been impressive so far.
Both North and Chippewa Falls open Big Rivers Conference play next week.