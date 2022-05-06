 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North downs Regis in soccer, plus other local scores from action-packed Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
North v Regis Soccer

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Memorial High School defeated Regis 3-0 on May 6, in the Lori Bembnister Memorial Soccer Tournament. The teams were just two of many local prep schools competing in soccer, baseball and softball on a sunny day in the Chippewa Valley, as the weather warmed to above 70 degrees.

Soccer

North 3, Regis 0

Memorial 1, Kimberly 0

Softball

Bloomer 12, Osseo-Fairchild 2

Spring Valley 9, Elmwood-Plum City 8

Baseball

Bloomer 10, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Altoona 7, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Greenwood 10, Owen-Withee 6

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags