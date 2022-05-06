North downs Regis in soccer, plus other local scores from action-packed Friday

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Memorial High School defeated Regis 3-0 on May 6, in the Lori Bembnister Memorial Soccer Tournament. The teams were just two of many local prep schools competing in soccer, baseball and softball on a sunny day in the Chippewa Valley, as the weather warmed to above 70 degrees.
Soccer
North 3, Regis 0
Memorial 1, Kimberly 0
Softball
Bloomer 12, Osseo-Fairchild 2
Spring Valley 9, Elmwood-Plum City 8
Baseball
Bloomer 10, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Altoona 7, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Greenwood 10, Owen-Withee 6