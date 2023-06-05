North hires Deb Peterson to lead girls basketball program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Deb Peterson has been hired as the head girls basketball coach at Eau Claire North, the school announced Monday.
Peterson, a native of Eau Claire, served as assistant coach at Altoona High School from 2019-2022. Prior to that, she was the head coach at Coon Rapids High School in Minnesota.
Peterson told News 18 Sports Monday she has always admired the Huskies program and did not hesitate when the opportunity to lead it came along.
"It was the only job I wanted," she said.
North players met with Peterson for the first time Monday. The Huskies will hold contact days later this summer.
"We have a lot of youth and we're incredibly athletic," Peterson said. "I think it's going to be super fun to see the girls develop, even just over the summer."
Peterson takes over for Jill Italiano, who stepped down in March.