 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

North hires Deb Peterson to lead girls basketball program

  • Updated
  • 0
Deb Peterson hired by North graphic

Deb Peterson was announced as the new head girls basketball coach at Eau Claire North on Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Deb Peterson has been hired as the head girls basketball coach at Eau Claire North, the school announced Monday.

Peterson, a native of Eau Claire, served as assistant coach at Altoona High School from 2019-2022. Prior to that, she was the head coach at Coon Rapids High School in Minnesota.

Peterson told News 18 Sports Monday she has always admired the Huskies program and did not hesitate when the opportunity to lead it came along.

"It was the only job I wanted," she said.

North players met with Peterson for the first time Monday. The Huskies will hold contact days later this summer.

"We have a lot of youth and we're incredibly athletic," Peterson said. "I think it's going to be super fun to see the girls develop, even just over the summer."

Peterson takes over for Jill Italiano, who stepped down in March.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you