North hockey tops Chi-Hi, other Tuesday scores

  • 0
Nickalas Tabbert
Nickalas Tabbert

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

Boys high school hockey

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 4 - Hesselman (ECN): hat-trick

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 1

New Richmond 5, Menomonie 2

Middle Border Conference

RAM 11, Northwest Icemen 0 - Eckes (RAM): 4 goals

Girls high school hockey

Big Rivers Conference

St. Croix Valley Fusion 5, ECA Stars 4 (overtime) - Fusion clinch BRC title

Boys high school wrestling

Chippewa Falls 66, Rice Lake 10

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 54, Eau Claire Memorial 51 - game recap here

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48

Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43

Neillsville 59, Loyal 40

Colby 78, Spencer 62

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 40

Alma/Pepin 76, Augusta 54

Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60

Lincoln 70, Eleva-Strum 33

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Spring Valley 68, Boyceville 44

Durand-Arkansaw 69, Colfax 58

Elk Mound 67, Mondovi 39 - Wenzel (EM): 16 points; Knutson (EM): 15 points; Falkner (MON): 12 points

Lakeland Conference

Prairie Farm 65, Bruce 61

Nonconference

Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 53 - Tomczak (CHI): 22 points; Monarski (CHI): 21 points

Holmen 73, Menomonie 59

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 50, Eau Claire Memorial 42 - Hanson (HUD): 11 points; Cayley (ECM): 12 points; Schroeder (ECM): 10 points

Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43

Rice Lake 50, Chippewa Falls 35

Cloverbelt Conference

Greenwood 52, Spencer 30

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 45, Saint Croix Central 35

Lakeland Conference

Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 35

Nonconference

Fall Creek 49, Durand-Arkansaw 29

Altoona 59, Colfax 52

Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53

Marshfield 43, Owen-Withee 41 (overtime)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

