North hockey tops Chi-Hi, other Tuesday scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
Boys high school hockey
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 4 - Hesselman (ECN): hat-trick
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 1
New Richmond 5, Menomonie 2
Middle Border Conference
RAM 11, Northwest Icemen 0 - Eckes (RAM): 4 goals
Girls high school hockey
Big Rivers Conference
St. Croix Valley Fusion 5, ECA Stars 4 (overtime) - Fusion clinch BRC title
Boys high school wrestling
Chippewa Falls 66, Rice Lake 10
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 54, Eau Claire Memorial 51 - game recap here
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 52, Bloomer 48
Fall Creek 65, Osseo-Fairchild 43
Neillsville 59, Loyal 40
Colby 78, Spencer 62
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 40
Alma/Pepin 76, Augusta 54
Whitehall 87, Gilmanton 60
Lincoln 70, Eleva-Strum 33
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Spring Valley 68, Boyceville 44
Durand-Arkansaw 69, Colfax 58
Elk Mound 67, Mondovi 39 - Wenzel (EM): 16 points; Knutson (EM): 15 points; Falkner (MON): 12 points
Lakeland Conference
Prairie Farm 65, Bruce 61
Nonconference
Chippewa Falls 63, Wausau West 53 - Tomczak (CHI): 22 points; Monarski (CHI): 21 points
Holmen 73, Menomonie 59
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 50, Eau Claire Memorial 42 - Hanson (HUD): 11 points; Cayley (ECM): 12 points; Schroeder (ECM): 10 points
Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43
Rice Lake 50, Chippewa Falls 35
Cloverbelt Conference
Greenwood 52, Spencer 30
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 45, Saint Croix Central 35
Lakeland Conference
Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 35
Nonconference
Fall Creek 49, Durand-Arkansaw 29
Altoona 59, Colfax 52
Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53
Marshfield 43, Owen-Withee 41 (overtime)