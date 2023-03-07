North, Memorial breaking off from BRC in 2024

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Change is almost constant nowadays when it comes to conference alignments in Wisconsin high school football.
A plan approved Tuesday by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will move Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial from its longtime home in the Big Rivers Conference to the Wisconsin Valley Conference for football games in 2024 and 2025. The change does not impact other sports.
The Huskies and Old Abes will play in a conference with D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and Wausau West.
Along with six conference games, teams will play a crossover game against a team from the Big Rivers Conference, which will include Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Hudson, New Richmond, Rice Lake, River Falls and Superior.
With nine games in the regular season, there will be only three opportunities for Eau Claire schools to continue playing traditional BRC rivals and its longtime nonconference rivals, La Crosse Central and La Crosse Logan.
Link to realignment plan for all 11-player conferences
"We've been playing a lot of people for a long time and it will break up some of that, but it it exciting to move over and play some new teams as well," Memorial head coach Rob Scott said. "There are a lot of mixed emotions."
The WIAA's Board of Control also approved realignment plans Tuesday for the Cloverbelt Conference, Dairyland Conference and Middle Border Conference.
Eight plans were not approved, including ones for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, Heart o' North Conference, and Lakeland Conference. Those will be remanded back to the WIAA's Conference Realignment Task Force for further evaluation and consideration.
The Task Force will review the remanded conference plan on April 11 and present it to the Board for final approval at its April 25 meeting.
All 8-player conference plans were approved Tuesday.