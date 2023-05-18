North ties Memorial in soccer, other Thursday prep scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 1, Eau Claire North 1 - Bredl (ECM): goal; Liddell (ECN): goal
Regis/McDonell 7, Melrose-Mindoro/GET 0 - Schroeder (RM): 3 goals, 2 assists; Saints now 12-3
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Chippewa Falls 7
Hudson 4, Eau Claire North 3
Menomonie 7, River Falls 6
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 5, McDonell Central 3
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Cadott 4
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 11, Melrose-Mindoro 1 (6 innings)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 17, Spring Valley 5 (5 innings)
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 31, Amery 1 (5 innings) - Rails clinch share of conference title
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls 15, Eau Claire North 0 (4 innings)
Nonconference
Stanley-Boyd 3, Augusta 0