Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

North ties Memorial in soccer, other Thursday prep scores

050223 North Memorial girls soccer

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

Girls high school soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 1, Eau Claire North 1 - Bredl (ECM): goal; Liddell (ECN): goal

Regis/McDonell 7, Melrose-Mindoro/GET 0 - Schroeder (RM): 3 goals, 2 assists; Saints now 12-3

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Chippewa Falls 7

Hudson 4, Eau Claire North 3

Menomonie 7, River Falls 6

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 5, McDonell Central 3

Osseo-Fairchild 7, Cadott 4

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 11, Melrose-Mindoro 1 (6 innings)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 17, Spring Valley 5 (5 innings)

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 31, Amery 1 (5 innings) - Rails clinch share of conference title

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls 15, Eau Claire North 0 (4 innings)

Nonconference

Stanley-Boyd 3, Augusta 0

Find Thursday's WIAA playoff softball scores here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

