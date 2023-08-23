 Skip to main content
North vs Logan football game pushed back to 8 PM Thursday

090922 Matt McGinnis Eau Claire North football

Eau Claire North head football coach Matt McGinnis, right, addresses his team after defeating the Superior Spartans 21-0 at Carson Park on September 9, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire North football's home opener has been pushed back one hour, the school announced Wednesday.

North will now host La Crosse Logan at 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park. The Huskies' freshman game has been moved to 4:45 p.m. at North High School.

Excessive heat warnings has altered practice plans for Eau Claire teams throughout the week.

River Falls' game at Holmen was moved from Thursday to Friday night due to the high temperatures.

Eau Claire North gave the ball away four times in a 21-0 loss to the RiverHawks last week

Huskies working hard to limit turnovers

North head coach Matt McGinnis said Wednesday he's put his team in hard physically and mental situations in practice this week to help with ball security.

Last Thursday, North had four turnovers in a 21-0 loss to La Crosse Central.

