North vs Logan football game pushed back to 8 PM Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire North football's home opener has been pushed back one hour, the school announced Wednesday.
North will now host La Crosse Logan at 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Carson Park. The Huskies' freshman game has been moved to 4:45 p.m. at North High School.
Excessive heat warnings has altered practice plans for Eau Claire teams throughout the week.
River Falls' game at Holmen was moved from Thursday to Friday night due to the high temperatures.
Huskies working hard to limit turnovers
North head coach Matt McGinnis said Wednesday he's put his team in hard physically and mental situations in practice this week to help with ball security.
Last Thursday, North had four turnovers in a 21-0 loss to La Crosse Central.