North's Rassbach wins national scholarship after standing up for mental health

(WQOW) - Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach has been awarded a national scholarship after standing up for mental health.
The Huskies' cross country and track standout is one of 10 recipients of the Student Athlete Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars, valued at $2,000. The scholarship recognizes students who have shown dedication and passion to their respective sports.
"If you [other students] ever feel overwhelmed about all the stuff on your shoulders, don't be afraid to talk with a parent, teacher, or coach because they want you to succeed as much as you want to. They are there to help you," Rassbach said in a release.