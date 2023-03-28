 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North's Rassbach wins national scholarship after standing up for mental health

  • Updated
  • 0
katie rassbach
By Evan Hong

(WQOW) - Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach has been awarded a national scholarship after standing up for mental health.

The Huskies' cross country and track standout is one of 10 recipients of the Student Athlete Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars, valued at $2,000. The scholarship recognizes students who have shown dedication and passion to their respective sports.

"If you [other students] ever feel overwhelmed about all the stuff on your shoulders, don't be afraid to talk with a parent, teacher, or coach because they want you to succeed as much as you want to. They are there to help you," Rassbach said in a release.

You can learn more about the NSHSS here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you