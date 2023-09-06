Old Abes win crosstown showdown against Huskies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bragging rights belong to Memorial in girls tennis this fall. The Old Abes won Wednesday's crosstown showdown against the North Huskies to stay atop the BRC standings.
Memorial dominated doubles play. The team of Livy Parrett and Olivia Zavaleta won 6-2, 6-1, over North's duo of Ally Quaschnick and Taylor Presler.
In two doubles, Memorial's team of Ava Erickson and Sally Thompson took down North's team of Alyssa Dayton and Clare LaFave, 6-0, 6-1.
At three doubles, Memorial's Olivia Cooper and Shay Fisher defeated North's Megan Drollinger and Abbie Seehafer, 6-2, 6-2.
Memorial won three of the four singles flights. Katelyn Anderson defeated Miah Nelson at 1 singles by a score of 7-5, 6-1. At 3 singles, Natalie Scovil beat Macy Schleusner, 6-1, 6-1, and at 4 singles, Lucy Willems beat Katie Yule, 6-1, 6-2.
North's Kasey Olson prevailed at 2 singles in a third set tiebreaker over Ziva Hirsh, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.