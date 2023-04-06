 Skip to main content
Osseo-Fairchild softball opens season with W, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
040623 Neillsville Osseo-Fairchild softball

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school softball

Cloverbelt Conference

Osseo-Fairchild 8, Neillsville 0 - Loonstra (O-F): CG, 6 K; Knutson (O-F): 2-3, 3 RBI; Mohr (NEIL): 2-3

Dairyland Conference

Melrose-Mindoro 11, Whitehall 0 (6 innings) - Severson (MM): no-hitter

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 11, Colfax 6

High school baseball

Dairyland Conference

Whitehall 11, Melrose-Mindoro 6

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 18, Colfax 0 (5 innings)

Nonconference

Altoona 16, Osseo-Fairchild 8

Girls high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 1, River Falls 1

Nonconference

Sparta 4, Altoona/Fall Creek 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

