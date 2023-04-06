Osseo-Fairchild softball opens season with W, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school softball
Cloverbelt Conference
Osseo-Fairchild 8, Neillsville 0 - Loonstra (O-F): CG, 6 K; Knutson (O-F): 2-3, 3 RBI; Mohr (NEIL): 2-3
Dairyland Conference
Melrose-Mindoro 11, Whitehall 0 (6 innings) - Severson (MM): no-hitter
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 11, Colfax 6
High school baseball
Dairyland Conference
Whitehall 11, Melrose-Mindoro 6
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 18, Colfax 0 (5 innings)
Nonconference
Altoona 16, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Girls high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 1, River Falls 1
Nonconference
Sparta 4, Altoona/Fall Creek 0