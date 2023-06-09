Pacelli scores 5 runs in 7th to stun McDonell softball at state

MADISON (WQOW) - Kaydyn Nelson singled to left field to drive in the winning run and the Pacelli Cardinals used a 5-run bottom of the seventh inning to stun McDonell Central in the state semifinals, 8-7 Thursday night.
The Cardinals advance to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 5 championship on Saturday morning at Goodman Diamond. McDonell finishes its season 19-7.
Pacelli stuns McDonell with a 5 run bottom of the 7th to win 8-7 https://t.co/tbbojM39pB pic.twitter.com/plifms50IU— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) June 9, 2023
The game started nearly 90 minutes later than advertised due to previous contests running long.
McDonell came out swinging, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by Morgan Wirtz' 2-run triple to right field.
The Macks added a run in the second inning, then scored twice more in the fifth inning to lead 7-2.
Pacelli opened the bottom of the seventh inning with back-to-back hits, but Wirtz threw out a runner trying to steal second base for the first out of the frame.
A wild pitch made it a 7-4 game. After a single, Macks pitcher Katie Ruf forced a popup to short stop for the second out of the inning.
A walk brought the tying run to the plate in Hannah Trzinski, who delivered a 2-run double to bring the Cardinals within 7-6.
Yenter followed with a single to left field to tie the game. She advanced to third on a wild pitch before Nelson hit a shallow pop fly to left center that fell between two Macks fielders.
Grantsburg falls in D4 semifinals
Defending Division 4 champion Grantsburg saw its season end in the semifinals with a 5-3 loss to Iola-Scandinavia.