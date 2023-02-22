 Skip to main content
Prairie Farm celebrates 1,000 point scorers

  • Updated
  • 0
Prairie Farm 1,000 point scorers

Elec Klefstad (left), Marnie Kahl, Sydney Junkans, Avery Hansen and Tyler Rassbach have all surpassed 1,000 points this season.

 Laura Christenson

PRAIRIE FARM (WQOW) - It's special, and even rare, to see a high school basketball player score 1,000 career points.

Now think about how incredible it is to see five players reach the milestone in the same season.

Prairie Farm High School's Elec Klefstad, Marnie Kahl, Sydney Junkans, Avery Hansen and Tyler Rassbach have all surpassed 1,000 points. They were celebrated Tuesday at a school assembly.

Both Panthers teams won Lakeland Conference championships this season and have earned high seeds for the upcoming Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association basketball playoffs.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

