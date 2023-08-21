Prep golf: Hudson wins Chippewa Falls Invitational

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Three golfers finished in the top 10 individually to lead the Hudson Raiders to a team championship at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Monday.
The Raiders recorded a team score of 365 at Lake Wissota Golf & Events. River Falls finished second (381), followed by Chippewa Falls (396), New Richmond (401), Eau Claire Memorial (416) and Eau Claire North (460).
Cardinals junior Sarah Chaffee earned medalist honors with a 75, nine strokes better than Hudson's Olivia Grothaus.
Chaffee, who plays the course often, said the familiarity gave her an advantage.
"I was comfortable and confident in my game, so it really helped," she said.
McKenna Zignego finished third (87) and Hailey Goodman finished 10th for Hudson. Chi-Hi's Addy Seaholm finished fourth (88), followed by Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl (89) in fifth.
Eau Claire North's Kaylee Erickson and Eau Claire Memorial's Teckla Wahlstrand both shot 92 to tie for sixth.