...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 on this afternoon and 96 on Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT tonight.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM tonight to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures will
only drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower
80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may
also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Prep golf: Hudson wins Chippewa Falls Invitational

  Updated
082123 Hudson wins Chippewa Falls golf invitational

Sarah Chaffee earned medalist honors at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Monday and expects her Cardinals to be contenders in the BRC this year

Sarah Chaffee earned medalist honors at Monday's Chippewa Falls Invitational at Lake Wissota Golf & Events

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Three golfers finished in the top 10 individually to lead the Hudson Raiders to a team championship at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Monday.

The Raiders recorded a team score of 365 at Lake Wissota Golf & Events. River Falls finished second (381), followed by Chippewa Falls (396), New Richmond (401), Eau Claire Memorial (416) and Eau Claire North (460).

Cardinals junior Sarah Chaffee earned medalist honors with a 75, nine strokes better than Hudson's Olivia Grothaus.

Chaffee, who plays the course often, said the familiarity gave her an advantage.

"I was comfortable and confident in my game, so it really helped," she said.

McKenna Zignego finished third (87) and Hailey Goodman finished 10th for Hudson. Chi-Hi's Addy Seaholm finished fourth (88), followed by Bloomer's Kaitlyn Bohl (89) in fifth.

Eau Claire North's Kaylee Erickson and Eau Claire Memorial's Teckla Wahlstrand both shot 92 to tie for sixth.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

