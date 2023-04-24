Prep golf: Memorial edges River Falls at Lake Wissota

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Will Schlitz earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 35 and the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team edged River Falls to win a Big Rivers Conference match at Lake Wissota Golf & Events on Monday.
Memorial finished with a team score of 152, one stroke better than River Falls.
New Richmond (159) finished third, followed by Hudson (161) and Eau Claire North (165).
River Falls' Matthew Marsollek finished second individually with a round of 36. There was a seven-way tie for third place at 38.
The BRC teams will play again Tuesday at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake and Thursday at Hallie Golf Course.