Prep softball: Rails rally to split doubleheader vs Somerset

  • Updated
050123 Altoona Somerset softball

Altoona scored six runs in the final two innings Monday to top Somerset, 7-3, in the second game of a doubleheader at Jerry Hagen Field.

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Lindsey Hendricks delivered the go-ahead 2-run double and Breeley Gluch followed with a towering home run in extra innings as the Altoona softball team rallied to split a doubleheader with Somerset on Monday.

The Rails won the second game at Jerry Hagen Field, 7-3, in six innings after dropping the opener, 2-1, in five innings.

Gluch finished 3-for-4 in the second game as Altoona rallied from a 3-1 deficit after four innings. Rylee Spindler added two hits and pitched both games.

The Rails have a dynamic hitting duo in Rylee Spindler and Breeley Gluch.

Gluch and Spindler, who combined for seven hits in the two games, continued their strong seasons at the plate. Entering Monday, both players were hitting above .600.

The Rails feature a young lineup and have dealt with injuries and inconsistent play this season. Head coach Jeff Heath said Monday he thinks his team may be turning a corner with the playoffs a few weeks away.

