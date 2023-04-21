 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
777.0 feet on 09/10/1938.

&&

Regis baseball rolls in home opener, other Friday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
042123 Cadott Regis baseball

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school baseball

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 20, Cadott 1

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - Busson (HUD): CG, 9K, 2H; Raiders now 5-1, 3-1 BRC; Old Abes now 3-5, 0-4 BRC

Coulee Conference

Arcadia 17, Black River Falls/Fall Creek 1 (5 innings)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville 15, Glenwood City 12

Nonconference

Tomah 11, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (6 innings)

Altoona 11, La Crosse Logan 1 (6 innings)

Amery 8, Clear Lake 0

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond 17, Eau Claire Memorial 6 (5 innings)

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 14, Osseo-Fairchild 2 (5 innings)

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 2, Lincoln 1

Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 0 (5 innings)

Lakeland Conference

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 9, Prairie Farm 8

Nonconference

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Menomonie 5

Girls high school soccer

Osceola 1, Altoona/Fall Creek 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

