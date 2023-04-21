Regis baseball rolls in home opener, other Friday scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school baseball
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 20, Cadott 1
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - Busson (HUD): CG, 9K, 2H; Raiders now 5-1, 3-1 BRC; Old Abes now 3-5, 0-4 BRC
Coulee Conference
Arcadia 17, Black River Falls/Fall Creek 1 (5 innings)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville 15, Glenwood City 12
Nonconference
Tomah 11, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (6 innings)
Altoona 11, La Crosse Logan 1 (6 innings)
Amery 8, Clear Lake 0
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond 17, Eau Claire Memorial 6 (5 innings)
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 14, Osseo-Fairchild 2 (5 innings)
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 2, Lincoln 1
Blair-Taylor 12, Augusta 0 (5 innings)
Lakeland Conference
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 9, Prairie Farm 8
Nonconference
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Menomonie 5
Girls high school soccer
Osceola 1, Altoona/Fall Creek 0