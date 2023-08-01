Regis celebrates return of prep football with expanded midnight practice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Every year, it seems to get a little bigger.
Regis High School celebrated the return of prep football with its traditional midnight practice early Tuesday morning.
The lights at the school's football field flicked on at about 12:45 a.m. with dozens of parents and students in attendance.
Regis, the defending Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 7 champion, has a large roster this year, but not a lot of experience.
Head coach Bryant Brenner said Regis will have to motivate itself from within, hunting for ways to get better.
The Ramblers open the season on Friday, August 18, against Prescott. The game will be played at UW-River Falls' Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.