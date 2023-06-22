 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Regis hires Nolan Fadness to lead softball program

  • Updated
  • 0
Nolan Fadness

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nolan Fadness is the new head coach of the Regis Ramblers softball program, the school announced Thursday.

Fadness, a standout baseball player for Memorial High School and the Eau Claire Express, has conducted private lessons and coached in various youth programs recently.

“I am very excited to lead this new chapter in Regis Softball, from youth programs through high school varsity,” Fadness said in a press release. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to be a positive role model on and off the field, not only for the student-athletes but the entire Regis community.”

Fadness takes over for Jim Diegnan, who resigned earlier this month after leading the Ramblers to a playoff victory this past season.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Recommended for you