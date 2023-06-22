Regis hires Nolan Fadness to lead softball program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nolan Fadness is the new head coach of the Regis Ramblers softball program, the school announced Thursday.
Fadness, a standout baseball player for Memorial High School and the Eau Claire Express, has conducted private lessons and coached in various youth programs recently.
“I am very excited to lead this new chapter in Regis Softball, from youth programs through high school varsity,” Fadness said in a press release. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to be a positive role model on and off the field, not only for the student-athletes but the entire Regis community.”
Fadness went 2-for-5 with 3 RBI and a run scored in that 9-1 @ecexpress win over Rochester to clinch the NWL championship on August 22, 2010. @WQOW https://t.co/4wG2QxKTqG pic.twitter.com/aY5shpjjqW— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) June 22, 2023
Fadness takes over for Jim Diegnan, who resigned earlier this month after leading the Ramblers to a playoff victory this past season.