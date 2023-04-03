Regis/McDonell soccer tops Somerset, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
Girls high school soccer
Regis/McDonell 3, Somerset 0 - Schroeder (R/M): 3 goals
High school softball
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 15, Spring Valley 0 (4 innings)
Nonconference
Pepin/Alma 11, Durand-Arkansaw 5
Melrose-Mindoro 10, Aquinas 7
High school baseball
Cloverbelt Conference
Neillsville 10, Thorp 0
Dairyland Conference
Eleva-Strum 13, Augusta 1 (5 innings)
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 2
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 15, Spring Valley 0
Nonconference
Regis 11, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau 5