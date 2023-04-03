 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Regis/McDonell soccer tops Somerset, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
040323 Somerset Regis/McDonell soccer

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

Girls high school soccer

Regis/McDonell 3, Somerset 0 - Schroeder (R/M): 3 goals

High school softball

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 15, Spring Valley 0 (4 innings)

Nonconference

Pepin/Alma 11, Durand-Arkansaw 5

Melrose-Mindoro 10, Aquinas 7

High school baseball

Cloverbelt Conference

Neillsville 10, Thorp 0

Dairyland Conference

Eleva-Strum 13, Augusta 1 (5 innings)

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 2

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 15, Spring Valley 0

Nonconference

Regis 11, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau 5

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you