Regis runner-up at sectionals, Ramblers and Rails advance player to state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Alex Erickson became a three-time state qualifier and the Regis boys tennis team finished second Wednesday at its Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 sectional tournament.
The Ramblers scored 34 points to finish second behind La Crosse Aquinas, which scored 52 points after reaching the finals in all seven flights.
Altoona finished third (20), and advanced its top singles player Ryan Hays to the individual state tournament, which is next week in Madison.
Baldwin-Woodville advanced its top doubles team of Gus Kroening and William Eggink in Flight 1 singles.
Find full results below: