...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Sabers earn #2 sectional seed, Stars #5 seed

012423 CFM Sabers ECA Stars ghky

The Sabers and Stars will open the WIAA postseason on February 16.

(WQOW) - The CFM Sabers made their case for a home playoff game, and were rewarded.

Tony Menard's team earned a 2 seed for the upcoming Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls hockey tournament, and will host Black River Falls on Thursday, February 16. A game time has not been announced.

The ECA Stars will be a 5 seed and play at Hudson on February 16.

A formal bracket has not been released.

Find more postseason hockey information here.

The WIAA hockey championships will air on WQOW on March 4.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

