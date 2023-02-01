Sabers earn #2 sectional seed, Stars #5 seed

(WQOW) - The CFM Sabers made their case for a home playoff game, and were rewarded.
Tony Menard's team earned a 2 seed for the upcoming Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls hockey tournament, and will host Black River Falls on Thursday, February 16. A game time has not been announced.
Your CFM Sabers are headed into the 2023 WIAA Playoffs as the #2 seed in Section 2. We will be taking on the Black River Falls Tigers on 2/16 in Chippewa Falls. Game time is TBD pic.twitter.com/cbvkSQ9Rtp— CFM Sabers Hockey (@CFMhockey) February 2, 2023
The ECA Stars will be a 5 seed and play at Hudson on February 16.
A formal bracket has not been released.
Find more postseason hockey information here.
The WIAA hockey championships will air on WQOW on March 4.