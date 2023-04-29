 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday's local scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Local-Scores-Web-860×484
By Rebecca Fiala

(WQOW) - Saturday's local scores

Boys high school tennis

Baldwin-Woodville quad

Altoona 6, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Aquinas 7, Altoona 0

West Salem 5, Altoona 2

WIAC baseball

UW-Stevens Point 11, UW-Eau Claire 3 - game 1 of doubleheader

UW-Stevens Point 11, UW-Eau Claire 1 (7 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader

full recap here

UW-Whitewater 12, UW-Stout 3

UW-Whitewater 19, UW-Stout 0 (7 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader

WIAC softball

UW-Platteville 8, UW-Eau Claire 5 - game 1 of doubleheader

UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Platteville 0 - game 2 of doubleheader

full recap here

UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Stout 0 - game 1 of doubleheader

UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Stout 1 (8 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader

Women's college lacrosse

UW-Eau Claire 14, Concordia Chicago 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you