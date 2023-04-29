(WQOW) - Saturday's local scores
Boys high school tennis
Baldwin-Woodville quad
Altoona 6, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Aquinas 7, Altoona 0
West Salem 5, Altoona 2
WIAC baseball
UW-Stevens Point 11, UW-Eau Claire 3 - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-Stevens Point 11, UW-Eau Claire 1 (7 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader
UW-Whitewater 12, UW-Stout 3
UW-Whitewater 19, UW-Stout 0 (7 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader
WIAC softball
UW-Platteville 8, UW-Eau Claire 5 - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Platteville 0 - game 2 of doubleheader
UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Stout 0 - game 1 of doubleheader
UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Stout 1 (8 innings) - game 2 of doubleheader
Women's college lacrosse
UW-Eau Claire 14, Concordia Chicago 2