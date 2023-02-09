Schwarzenberger scores 51, but Fall Creek beats Bloomer

(WQOW) - Thursday's local boys high school basketball scores
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 65 - Schwarzenberger (BLOOM): 51 points (believed to be a school record)
McDonell Central 72, Stanley-Boyd 57 - Macks and Crickets both 11-2 in conference play
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Thorp 56
Colby 66, Columbus Catholic 54
Neillsville 56, Owen-Withee 49
Dairyland Conference
Whitehall 64, Melrose-Mindoro 42
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 58, Boyceville 50 - Russo (EM): 28 points; Wenzel (EM): 21 points; Wold (BOY): 22 points; Evenson (BOY): 12 points
Spring Valley 61, Colfax 52
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Independence 38
Blair-Taylor 81, Eleva-Strum 47
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Augusta 53 - Five Pirates in double figures; Jacobs (AUG): 25 points
Alma/Pepin 51, Lincoln 35
Heart o' North Conference
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 67, Hayward 29