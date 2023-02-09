 Skip to main content
Schwarzenberger scores 51, but Fall Creek beats Bloomer

The Crickets were down 8 with five minutes remaining, but rallied to win 68-65 Thursday night.

(WQOW) - Thursday's local boys high school basketball scores

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek 68, Bloomer 65 - Schwarzenberger (BLOOM): 51 points (believed to be a school record)

McDonell Central 72, Stanley-Boyd 57 - Macks and Crickets both 11-2 in conference play

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Thorp 56

Colby 66, Columbus Catholic 54

Neillsville 56, Owen-Withee 49

Dairyland Conference

Whitehall 64, Melrose-Mindoro 42

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 58, Boyceville 50 - Russo (EM): 28 points; Wenzel (EM): 21 points; Wold (BOY): 22 points; Evenson (BOY): 12 points

Spring Valley 61, Colfax 52

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 59, Independence 38

Blair-Taylor 81, Eleva-Strum 47

Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Augusta 53 - Five Pirates in double figures; Jacobs (AUG): 25 points

Alma/Pepin 51, Lincoln 35

Heart o' North Conference

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 67, Hayward 29

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

